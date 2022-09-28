Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 15:33

Gardaí investigating discovery of human remains in Cork 

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of skeletal remains in Killeagh. File image 

Donal O’Keeffe

Gardaí in East Cork are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of human remains in Killeagh.

The skeletal remains were found on Friday 23 September and were removed to Cork City Morgue for a forensic examination, pending a full post mortem.

The results of the post mortem examination will determine the subsequent course of the current garda investigation.

Gardaí have not issued any further details pertaining to the remains or to the precise area in which they were discovered.

Garda statement

In statement to The Echo, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of skeletal remains in Killeagh Co. Cork on the 23rd of September 2022.

“The remains were removed to Cork City Morgue and the assistance of a Forensic Anthropologist has been sought.

“A post mortem is scheduled to take place, the results of which will direct the course of the investigation.”

