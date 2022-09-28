Get your skates on! Ice rink and trail returns to Fota

The Alpine Skate Trail is returning to Fota House from November to January and this year it is going to be fully indoors.

The Alpine Skate Trail will be making its second appearance after the huge success of its first year at the historic East Cork House.

“Last year we had 100,000 visitors which was the biggest ice-skating event we ever had and this year we want to make it even more accessible to people by putting it all indoors” said Bill Cremin the Managing Director of Cool Runnings.

Many people will know Cool Runnings as the organisers of Cork on Ice which was held in several venues across the rebel county over the years. The company was also acknowledged by the Cork Business Association earlier this year when they were awarded "Cork's Best Tourism & Arts Event 2022".

After an absence due to Covid in 2020, the team decided to change the Ice-Skating concept in Cork to an Alpine Skate Trail which proved to be a massive hit with the public at the end of 2021. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

“The public gave us a huge vote of confidence last year, so now we are stepping things up with a new 500sqm ice rink and 400m trail that will be themed by one of Ireland’s best event décor companies” added Mr Cremin.

The event moving indoors will also give people peace of mind as all skating sessions will be able to go ahead in the rain. “We want to make sure it is not a risky purchase as the weather is so changeable in Ireland but it will still be the visually amazing event that people loved last year“ said Mr Cremin.

Over the next few weeks, 35 people will be involved in putting together the Alpine Skate Trail to get it ready for opening in the first week of November. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

Early Bird Tickets for the Alpine Skate Trail go on sale from today online where you can find out more details on what to expect at this year’s winter event.