Tune in: Cork's 'Two Norries' on RTÉ tonight

Northside podcast legends The Two Norries are appearing on RTÉ’s Nationwide show tonight at 7pm, sharing their personal stories of addiction and recovery.

James Leonard and Timmy Long, two boyhood friends from the northside of Cork city, use their podcast and live shows to spread their positive message, and share their own experiences of drug addiction, crime, childhood trauma and homelessness.

James and Timmy have crowned the Cork Persons of the Month for July, in recognition of their work in helping others to overcome addictions and other social problems.

They also invite experts onto their show to join them in these discussions, in order to help destigmatize these social issues and help listeners and viewers understand and overcome them.

They have produced over 100 podcasts to date, regularly hosting their podcasts for live audiences across the country.

The duo have also appeared on various Irish media shows, such as the Late Late Show on RTÉ, with Ryan Tubridy also being a guest interview on their podcast this month.