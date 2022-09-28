Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 11:39

Tune in: Cork's 'Two Norries' on RTÉ tonight

James Leonard and Timmy Long, two boyhood friends from the northside of Cork city, use their podcast and live shows to spread their positive message, and share their own experiences of drug addiction, crime, childhood trauma and homelessness.
Tune in: Cork's 'Two Norries' on RTÉ tonight

James Leonard & Timmy Long, The Two Norries co-founders, from Hollyhill, Cork. PHOTO: Mark Stedman

Eoin Kelleher

Northside podcast legends The Two Norries are appearing on RTÉ’s Nationwide show tonight at 7pm, sharing their personal stories of addiction and recovery.

James Leonard and Timmy Long, two boyhood friends from the northside of Cork city, use their podcast and live shows to spread their positive message, and share their own experiences of drug addiction, crime, childhood trauma and homelessness.

James and Timmy have crowned the Cork Persons of the Month for July, in recognition of their work in helping others to overcome addictions and other social problems.

Read More

Pictures: Two Norries record milestone episode in Lord Mayor's Chambers

They also invite experts onto their show to join them in these discussions, in order to help destigmatize these social issues and help listeners and viewers understand and overcome them.

They have produced over 100 podcasts to date, regularly hosting their podcasts for live audiences across the country.

The duo have also appeared on various Irish media shows, such as the Late Late Show on RTÉ, with Ryan Tubridy also being a guest interview on their podcast this month.

Read More

The Two Norries crowned Cork Persons of the Month 

More in this section

Get your skates on! Ice rink and trail returns to Fota Get your skates on! Ice rink and trail returns to Fota
No more removing liquids: €6m Cork Airport budget boost will 'enhance customer experience'  No more removing liquids: €6m Cork Airport budget boost will 'enhance customer experience' 
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Sexist and homophobic insults hurled at gardaí by man involved in numerous disturbances
corknorthsidertecork business
<p>Deputy Lord Mayor Damien Boylan launched the seed library on Saturday, which is housed in a repurposed old card index cabinet secured from the central library in the Grand Parade. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

'Green fingers' seed library on the northside

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more