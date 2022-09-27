Cork Olympian to appear on RTÉ cooking show

OLYMPIAN rower Gary O’Donovan is preparing for a “roasting” after joining the line-up of celebs for RTÉ’s The Restaurant.

The rower is swapping his paddle for pans and the saucy one-liners for a tartar sauce.

Gary -who with his brother Paul- won the gold medal in the lightweight double sculls at the 2016 European Rowing Championships and silver in the 2016 Summer Olympics-is among stars set to appear in the series. Other Cork celebrities taking part in the show include Young Offenders and ‘Holding’ star, Demi Isaac Oviawe. The pair are joined by Dublin GAA Legend, Philly McMahon, Broadcaster and social media star, Doireann Garrihy and comedian Deirdre O’Kane.

Gary-who with his brother Paul- won the gold medal in the lightweight double sculls at the 2016 European Rowing Championships and silver in the 2016 Summer Olympics-is among stars set to appear in the series.

The series returned with a bang with renowned chefs Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen at the helm.

Each episode sees a popular Irish celebrity swap their day jobs for oven gloves with the hope of earning that five-star rating.

Diners critique each meal all while guessing who it could be behind the kitchen doors.

‘The Restaurant’ airs on Tuesday nights at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.