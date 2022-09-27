Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 10:47

Pic of Cork marathon runner overtaking soccer legend causes a stir

John Casey from Togher Athletic Club, took on his first marathon challenge at the weekend, alongside former Brazilian footballer Kaká in Berlin.
Pic of Cork marathon runner overtaking soccer legend causes a stir

In true Cork fashion, a man from the Rebel County has outshone an international athlete at a recent sporting event. Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Roisin Burke

In true Cork fashion, a man from the Rebel County has outshone an international athlete at a recent sporting event.

John Casey from Togher Athletic Club, took on his first marathon challenge at the weekend, alongside former Brazilian footballer Kaká in Berlin.

Read More

Rentokil issues top tips for householders as spiders move indoors

The World Cup winner was spotted in a photo being overtaken by the Togher AC man as they made their way around the 42.2km route.

Mr Casey, 55, finished the marathon in a fine time of 3.30.29, beating the former pro-footballer by eight minutes (3.38.06).

The image of the Cork runner passing the 40-year-old soccer legend has led to a little limelight for Mr Casey and he appeared on the Claire Byrne show on Radio One on Tuesday morning to chat about his epic achievement.

 The praise has been coming in fast and thick from his club, clubmates and further afield.

More in this section

Get the wet gear out: Met Éireann predicts rain for Cork Get the wet gear out: Met Éireann predicts rain for Cork
Cork Simon Community calls for 'decisive action' on vacant homes in Budget 2023 Cork Simon Community calls for 'decisive action' on vacant homes in Budget 2023
Garda stock Number of fraud and theft incidents increasing in Southern region
cork#athletics
Rolling Dices

Ready to mingle: Quirky singles night in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more