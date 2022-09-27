Pic of Cork marathon runner overtaking soccer legend causes a stir

In true Cork fashion, a man from the Rebel County has outshone an international athlete at a recent sporting event.

John Casey from Togher Athletic Club, took on his first marathon challenge at the weekend, alongside former Brazilian footballer Kaká in Berlin.

Read More Rentokil issues top tips for householders as spiders move indoors

The World Cup winner was spotted in a photo being overtaken by the Togher AC man as they made their way around the 42.2km route.

Mr Casey, 55, finished the marathon in a fine time of 3.30.29, beating the former pro-footballer by eight minutes (3.38.06).

The image of the Cork runner passing the 40-year-old soccer legend has led to a little limelight for Mr Casey and he appeared on the Claire Byrne show on Radio One on Tuesday morning to chat about his epic achievement.

The praise has been coming in fast and thick from his club, clubmates and further afield.

My @TogherAC club mate and all round good guy John Casey ran his first marathon today in Berlin. Brilliant time of 3.30 (55-60 age category).

He had a great battle with Brazilian football legend Kaka.. there was only one winner…. (To be fair he said Kaka gave him a🤜🤛..) pic.twitter.com/KokE0wZRqT — Brian O'Connell (@oconnellbrian) September 25, 2022