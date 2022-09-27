Rentokil issues top tips for householders as spiders move indoors

As summer comes to an end, many hope to also be free of the creepy crawly creatures that come with it.

However, as temperatures begin to drop, that may not be the case, with spiders and insects heading indoors in search of heat.

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, warns that spiders may become more prevalent as they start to move indoors and begin breeding, ahead of the winter months.

The pest control company have shared their top tips for householders in preventing the presence of spiders in their homes this Autumn.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil Initial, said: “As the warm weather comes to end, you are more likely to see spiders indoors due to a variety factors, including the need to seek food and shelter.”

Many common spider species lay on average approximately 100 eggs at a time, contained in silken sacs which may be fixed to an indoor surface or hidden in a spider web.

The presence of these sacs indicate that a larger spider infestation is on the horizon.

Faulkner also noted that: “Insects, spider’s main food source, also retreat indoors at this time of year, so while the presence of spiders may be unpleasant, they are also providing you with a form of free pest control. House spiders actually have a generally positive impact on a household environment, as they eat other insects.”

If the presence of these new housemates is still something you wish to avoid, Rentokil’s top tips to prevent spider infestations include:

• Vacuum regularly, high and low - particularly sheltered spots such as beneath worktops, backs of cupboards or under/behind large furniture.

• Remove noticeable webs - on a regular basis.

• Fill in gaps - in walls, around pipework and under doors to deter entry.

• Remove sheltering sites - like firewood piles, garden bags, compost piles and general clutter from near your property.

• Deter all insects - use lighting in a way that is less attractive to the insects (flies) that spiders feed on.”

Common house spiders are another species the public will encounter frequently at this time of year.

There are many different species of spiders in Ireland, but most are not considered dangerous and rarely bite.