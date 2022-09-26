Housing minister visits Cork City affordable homes site

The enabling works at the old St Kevin’s Hospital site, which include the erection of a secure boundary around the site and the demolition of non-protected structures, will take a number of months.
This will allow the LDA to complete the tender process for the appointment of a main contractor for the delivery of homes to the site, with the first homes available in 2024.
Set on 14 acres in a prominent position overlooking the River Lee, the development will include a mixture of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes and apartments.