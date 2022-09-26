Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 19:24

Housing minister visits Cork City affordable homes site

The enabling works at the old St Kevin’s Hospital site, which include the erection of a secure boundary around the site and the demolition of non-protected structures, will take a number of months. 
Cllr Deirdre Forde, Lord Mayor of Cork; John Coleman, CEO, Local Development Agency; The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien TD, and Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council

Echo reporter

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has welcomed the progress being made by the Land Development Agency (LDA) towards delivering 265 new social and affordable homes at the former St Kevin’s Hospital lands in Cork City.

Enabling works have begun at the site.

Visiting it today, Mr O’Brien said: “Not alone will this LDA project deliver 265 much-needed social and affordable homes for Cork City, but it will do so while transforming and regenerating 14 acres of unused, derelict property into a strong, sustainable community with vital public transport infrastructure.

“This compact and innovative housing development at St Kevin’s is an encouraging example of what we can expect from other LDA projects,” he said.

The enabling works at the old St Kevin’s Hospital site, which include the erection of a secure boundary around the site and the demolition of non-protected structures, will take a number of months. 

This will allow the LDA to complete the tender process for the appointment of a main contractor for the delivery of homes to the site, with the first homes available in 2024.

Set on 14 acres in a prominent position overlooking the River Lee, the development will include a mixture of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes and apartments.

