Funding announced for 18 anti-dumping projects in County Cork

FUNDING has been announced for 18 anti-dumping projects in County Cork.

Cork County Council has been successful in securing funding of €108,000 under the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority (Werla) anti-dumping initiative 2022.

The funding will support 18 diverse projects to tackle illegal dumping all around the county.

The Bantry Bay Shoreline Clean-up is one of the community-led projects that will receive support from the fund.

Founded in 2006, the initiative sees representatives of Bantry Harbour Commissioners, West Cork Development Partnership, local fishermen and other users of the bay join together with Cork County Council each year to undertake a litter pick of the coastline.

This year’s clean-up saw over 25 bags of marine litter, plus larger debris retrieved from the shores of Bantry Bay.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Danny Collins said the community-led projects provide an invaluable contribution in their localities.

He added:

“I welcome the recent announcement of 18 anti-dumping projects in County Cork, which will give the council and local groups the necessary support to work together to improve their town or village,” he said.

In Bandon, Cork County Council will utilise the fund to clear an area of waste ground that has been the site of ongoing illegal dumping, to develop a 400m walkway, clearing over 15 tonnes of material and exposing the distinctive Old Chapel Railway Bridge.

Chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said the council received over 1,500 reports of unauthorised waste activity last year “relating to issues such as littering, fly-tipping and backyard burning”.

He continued:

“Illegal dumping is first and foremost a matter of individual responsibility and compliance with the law. It is important to remember that anyone collecting waste needs to have a permit.

“Bogus collectors advertise to collect household waste for a reduced cost and our litter wardens and waste enforcement officers often find it dumped illegally. Council staff work hard year-round to maintain our wonderful outdoor amenities, but we must each play our part in protecting our countryside,” he added.

Littering or illegal dumping is subject to an on-the-spot fine of €150, with a fine of up to €4,000 on conviction.

If you suspect that any illegal waste activity is taking place, you can contact Cork County Council’s Anti-Litter Unit on 021 4285518 or at AntiLitterUnit@corkcoco.ie.