Port of Cork Company officially launches €89m Container Terminal 

The Port of Cork has officially launched its new state-of-the-art Container Terminal, which can facilitate larger vessels than anywhere else in Ireland, and will further open Cork harbour up as an international gateway for trade.

The €89m investment in the Cork Container Terminal (CCT) is the biggest investment in port infrastructure in the history of the state.

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) launched the new facility in Ringaskiddy on Friday, after years of planning and development, describing it as a “hugely important milestone”.

The new terminal became operational in April 2022, and enables the port to deliver more efficient container handling facilities in one of the largest deep-water, multimodal berths in the world.

The 39 hectare facility is operational 24/7, and at 360 meters in length it can cater to any kind of shipping.

When fully operational, on completion of the M28 road network, CCT will have the capacity to handle 330,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) of cargo, with 400 truck movements per day.

Speaking at today’s launch, Minister with special responsibility for transport and logistics Hildegarde Naughton said that the Cork Container Terminal is already strengthening Port of Cork’s position on a global scale.

“The Port of Cork and Dublin are the only ports in Ireland capable of servicing all six shipping modes – lift-on/lift-off, roll-on/roll-off, liquid bulk, dry bulk, break bulk and cruise. On that basis, the Ringaskiddy re-development will be beneficial not only to the Port, its customers and Cork, but to the entire country,” she said.

Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony was also attended by representatives from Crosshaven Boys’ N.S. Earlier this year, the school were the winners of a competition to name the two new colossal cranes in the container terminal.

The winning names for the two giant 50m ship-to-shore Liebherr cranes, as chosen by Crosshaven Boys’ National School were ‘Mahain’ and ‘Binne’, inspired by the old Irish folklore story about two giants who lived in Cork harbour.

PoCC Chairperson, Michael Walsh, said that CCT represents the first phase of an overall proposed development plan for the Port of Cork.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter at Port of Cork as we seek to meet the next phase of needs of our community and customers. As we look forward towards a Vision for 2050, we see huge potential for our beautiful harbour to continue its role as a focal point for our community to live in and enjoy, as well as a key gateway for global trade and enabler of Net Zero,” he said.

PoCC is currently developing a Masterplan to 2050, which will act as a blueprint for the growth and development of the Port of Cork over the next number of years.

Mr Walsh encouraged the local community, customers and national stakeholders of the Port to contribute to public consultation on the draft 2050 Masterplan, which is set to launch in the coming weeks.

Eoin McGettigan, CEO of PoCC, added that “it is really important to us that we work with our colleagues, neighbours and customers in the local area to make sure that the development of the Port of Cork is something that everyone is proud of”.

“As we look toward the future, reducing Ireland’s carbon emissions and creating a cleaner, greener future is a priority which will require a joint effort from everyone, including industry and businesses nationwide. I would like to reaffirm the Port of Cork Company’s commitment to playing its part on this journey, particularly with facilitating the development of the Offshore Renewable Energy sector in Cork harbour over the next few years,” he said.