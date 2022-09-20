Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 10:23

In the run-up to Budget 2023 The Echo looked at various sectors of society and looked anonymously at their finances, how they are currently managing, as well as, asking them what they would and would not like to see in the budget. Our financial diary series, which spans five days, will highlight the circumstances of a teacher with a family, a student, a construction worker, a remote IT worker and a managerial nurse ahead of Budget 2023 on September 27
Budget 2023: A teacher's diary

Our financial diary series, which spans five days, will highlight the circumstances of a teacher with a family, a student, a construction worker, a remote IT worker and a managerial nurse ahead of Budget 2023 on September 27

This is the diary of a teacher working part-time with a partner working full-time. The couple have two children together.

Monthly expenses

Transport: €250- €350.

Rent: mortgage - €1,220.

Household bills: €150 on average.

Phone bill: €70 for both.

Groceries: €1,000 on average, this could be more when there is an occasion/celebration.

Subscriptions: €11.99 Netflix, €60 internet & TV.

Additional: waste and refuse: €30.

Childcare: €450 on average.

Children’s activities: Children’s activities can be quite costly, the cost of the activity is often accompanied by additional uniform requirements or equipment.

Over a 12-month period, it works out at €160 per month, with peak payment in the summer for camps and in September when activities resume.

Clothes and shoes for children: This varies, we usually spend at least €100-€300 per month.

An average day of spending

I typically get a takeaway coffee once during the week and again at the weekend.

I top up on the weekend grocery shop with fresh fruit and vegetables mid-week, this usually costs between €25-€30 and if the fish van is in sight we try to avail of it which costs between €8 and €12.

If we receive a birthday party invitation, I make a Smyths toy shop pit stop which costs between €20-€30.

If my over-six-year-old is sick, we could end up spending €60 for a doctor’s visit and a further €25-€30 on prescription if necessary.

We plan ahead for clothes shopping.

Budget 2023

“I don’t have a huge interest in the budget, I read the key points. In terms of what I would like to see changed, I would like to see the decision to increase the age of free GP care to 6 and 7 maintained but implemented.

“I would also like to see an increase in childcare subsidies that directly affect families.

“We are fortunate enough that one of us is able to work part-time but the universal subsidy of 50c per hour does not adequately address the cost of childcare.

“It was part of the reason we decided one of us would change to a part-time role.

“The cost of full-time childcare meant that there was very little difference in what we came home with at the end of the month by going part-time.

“Part-time work has allowed me to spend more time with our children and for us this is key.

I would also like to see an increase in the pension and fuel allowance.

“I also worry about the rising cost of living in particular for lower-income families.”

Cork pubs are struggling to stay open, says VFI

