Budget 2023: A teacher's diary

This is the diary of a teacher working part-time with a partner working full-time. The couple have two children together.
Transport: €250- €350.
Rent: mortgage - €1,220.
Household bills: €150 on average.
Phone bill: €70 for both.
Groceries: €1,000 on average, this could be more when there is an occasion/celebration.
Subscriptions: €11.99 Netflix, €60 internet & TV.
Additional: waste and refuse: €30.
Childcare: €450 on average.
Children’s activities: Children’s activities can be quite costly, the cost of the activity is often accompanied by additional uniform requirements or equipment.
Clothes and shoes for children: This varies, we usually spend at least €100-€300 per month.
I typically get a takeaway coffee once during the week and again at the weekend.
I top up on the weekend grocery shop with fresh fruit and vegetables mid-week, this usually costs between €25-€30 and if the fish van is in sight we try to avail of it which costs between €8 and €12.
If we receive a birthday party invitation, I make a Smyths toy shop pit stop which costs between €20-€30.
If my over-six-year-old is sick, we could end up spending €60 for a doctor’s visit and a further €25-€30 on prescription if necessary.
We plan ahead for clothes shopping.