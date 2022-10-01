Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 16:45

Micheál Martin: No plans for mini-budget in January

Micheal Martin said the 11 billion euro budget unveiled earlier this week was designed to get the country through the winter period.
Micheál Martin: No plans for mini-budget in January

Party leader Micheal Martin speaks to the media at the Fianna Fail Ard Fheis at the RDS in Dublin. Picture date: Saturday October 1, 2022.

David Young, PA

The Government is not planning for a mini-budget in the new year, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said the 11 billion euro budget unveiled earlier this week was designed to get the country through the winter period.

Speaking at his party’s conference in Dublin, the Fianna Fail leader said the situation would be kept under review and conceded an escalation in the war in Ukraine may change the picture.

“We don’t see a mini-budget in January,” Mr Martin told reporters at the RDS.

“We’ll keep everything under review in terms of the wider international situation, the war in Europe, if it deteriorates, if other things happen.” 

The Government’s 11 billion euro budget package comprised 6.9 billion euro in budgetary measures for next year, as well as a 4.1 billion euro package of one-off measures to help tackle the rising cost of living for individuals, families and businesses.

It was one of the country’s most extensive budgets in years.

The Government has not ruled out the need for further measures, and said those could be funded from the surplus or from a windfall tax.

Mr Martin also reiterated his defence of his party’s Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Ireland’s homeless figures hit a new record high on Friday, with the number of homeless people in the state rising to 10,805.

Mr Martin again made clear that Mr O’Brien would remain in post following the scheduled Cabinet reshuffle due in December.

Praising his work as minister, he said it would be “totally unfair” if he was replaced in the job.

More in this section

Cosy unconventional play runs in Cork for four nights next week Cosy unconventional play runs in Cork for four nights next week
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man found with cocaine tells court it's his 'calling' to become drugs counsellor
Catch a scary movie this Halloween at Cork City Gaol Catch a scary movie this Halloween at Cork City Gaol
corkmicheal martin#budget2023
Graham Norton spills beans on secret West Cork wedding 

Graham Norton spills beans on secret West Cork wedding 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more