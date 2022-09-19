Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 18:56

Resident caused more than €11k in damage at Cork hostel 

"We basically had to replace every piece of equipment." 
Resident caused more than €11k in damage at Cork hostel 

The judge convicted the man of causing criminal damage. File image. 

Liam Heylin

A resident at St Vincent’s hostel in Cork threw a microwave oven at a Perspex screen in the reception and then aimed a water-hose in the area causing over €11,000 damage to computer and other equipment.

The man who was resident at the hostel on Anglesea Terrace in Cork at the time of the midnight incident failed to show up in Cork District Court for the case against him. Judge Marian O’Leary convicted the accused man, Ronan Duane, in his absence and issued a warrant for his arrest to be brought to court for sentencing on the charge of causing criminal damage.

Manager of St Vincent’s hostel, Una Deasy, testified that extensive water damage was done by the firehose being directed into the main administrative area at the reception. In effect, all of the hostel’s computers, CCTV equipment and related equipment were extensively damaged.

“The amount of the damage was €11,242. We basically had to replace every piece of equipment. 

!We also had a risk that we could have had to evacuate the entire premises,” Ms Deasy said.

After hearing this — and other prosecution evidence — the judge convicted Ronan Duane of causing criminal damage. Inspector Pat Murphy called evidence from social worker, Laura Walsh, who was on duty in the hostel on the night with another colleagues.

Shortly before midnight they did a “house round” to check that everything was alright at the hostel. Ms Walsh’s first impression that Ronan Duane was acting out of character was that he passed some remark about her shoes. She said that ordinarily he would never have spoken the way that he did.

A short time later, she and her colleague noticed that the defendant had gone into the general residents’ room. Ms Walsh’s colleague went to the room and asked him to return to his own room.

“My colleague returned to the office. Ronan came down to the reception a few minutes later. He was quite irate with my colleague saying he did not like the way he was directed back to his room.

“We decided not to let him back into the hostel because of his heightened state. He refused and became more heightened.

“There happened to be a microwave in the reception area. He threw it against the plastic window of the reception. He turned on the firehose and aimed it into the reception hatch. He then proceeded to aim it at the foam ceiling tiles causing water to come into the hatch.

“My colleagues pressed the panic alarm to contact gardaí. 

"After a few minutes gardaí arrived. He still had the firehose in his hand,” Ms Walsh said.

Garda Sarah O’Sullivan said that Ronan Duane, 42, was living there at the time. He agreed to put down the hose and he co-operated with gardaí.

“He was very coherent. He said he was schizophrenic and not taking his medication at the time,” Garda O’Sullivan said.

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said the accused was now residing at Cork Simon Community.

More in this section

Kodaline coming to Cork next summer Kodaline coming to Cork next summer
Cork activist calls for change of mindset around legal squatting in Ireland Cork activist calls for change of mindset around legal squatting in Ireland
Pets savaged in 'worrying' attacks across Cork city, TD claims Pets savaged in 'worrying' attacks across Cork city, TD claims
cork gardacork courtcork crime
Garda Stock

Cork judge strikes out 'unusual' prosecution of garda who was in a collision while on duty 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more