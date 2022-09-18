'You served with distinction': Tributes paid to Chief Supt Con Cadogan ahead of retirement

This month’s meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) ended with a presentation to Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, who is retiring in November.

Members of the JPC thanked Chief Supt Cadogan, who is currently in charge of policing in the Cork North and West divisions, for his four decades of service, and Chief Supt Cadogan in turn thanked them for their kindness.

JPC chairman, Councillor Cathal Rasmussen, said he wished the chief superintendent well in his retirement.

“I would like to thank Con personally for his public service over the past 40 years, you served with distinction, and to this committee, and I’m quite sure our paths will cross again I a very short time,” Cllr Rasmussen said.

Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council, said Chief Supt Cadogan’s professionalism and generosity had always helped to foster excellent relations between the council and An Garda Síochána, and he wished him every happiness in his retirement.

Fine Gael councillor for Ballincollig-Carrigaline, Michael Paul Murtagh, who was co-opted onto the council last year, said he wished to congratulate the chief superintendent on his retirement.

“All the best, 40 years is an incredible career, and an incredible amount of service to give to the public,” Cllr Murtagh said.

Aindrias Moynihan, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, said he wished to acknowledge Chief Supt Cadogan’s many years of service.

“He was very helpful, very courteous, and really he made every effort to serve the community, so go raibh maith agat, Con,” Mr Moynihan said.

Castletownroche-based independent councillor Frank Roche said he was sorry to hear that Chief Supt Cadogan was retiring.

“I wish you the best of luck, Con, and I am sad to see you go, because it will be very hard to get anyone to fill your shoes, thanks for all you did.

Skibbereen independent councillor Karen Coakley said Chief Supt Cadogan had never lost his West Cork roots and had always remained approachable and helpful.

Fianna Fáil’s Kanturk-based councillor, Ian Doyle, thanked the chief superintendent for all of his hard work.

Fine Gael’s Cllr Kevin Murphy commended Chief Supt Cadogan as “an outstanding policeman from the very beginning”, saying he had been “one of the most respected gardaí ever”.

Deputy Mayor of Co Cork, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, said every councillor was very grateful for Chief Supt Cadogan’s service.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to wish you every happiness and health for the years ahead,” she said.

Chief Supt Cadogan said he was humbled by the tributes, and he said he wished to thank councillors and council staff for all of their help over the years, and he wanted to thank the public too.

“Community policing and community safety are very close to my heart, and I want to thank the people of Cork county and city, and indeed I served in Galway and up-country as well, we got tremendous support.

"If you look at An Garda Síochána, it’s the public and the gardaí working together, An Garda Síochána is only as strong as the community it works with, and the community that supports it,” he said.