Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 21:32

RNLI rescue sailor off West Cork coast on 30ft yacht

Baltimore RNLI towed the yacht to Baltimore Harbour on Thursday morning after the 30 foot vessel became propped on a fishing net, floating on the surface of the water.
This is the fourth emergency incident attended by Baltimore RNLI, so far this month. Pic RNLI/Micheal Cottrell

Roisin Burke

A sailor on a 30ft yacht were rescued by the RNLI in West Cork on Thursday.

Baltimore RNLI towed the yacht to Baltimore Harbour on Thursday morning after the 30-foot vessel became propped on a fishing net, floating on the surface of the water.

This is the fourth emergency incident attended by Baltimore RNLI, so far this month.

The emergency service responded to the incident around 25 miles south of Glandore after a request from the Irish Coast Guard.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 8.35am and the Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at the casualty vessel at 10am.

After making sure the person onboard was okay, Coxswain Aidan Bushe assessed the situation and decided that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist.

Volunteer crew members from the lifeboat passed a tow to the yacht and once a secure tow was established the lifeboat and casualty vessel were underway. The lifeboat proceeded to Baltimore Harbour. On arrival within the harbour, volunteer lifeboat crew member Brendan Cottrell transferred on to the casualty vessel to assist with berthing.

Once the casualty vessel was secured at the pier in Baltimore, the lifeboat then returned to the station, arriving at 1.40pm.

There was five volunteer crew members onboard the lifeboat; Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Cathal Cottrell, and crew members Pat Collins, Brendan Cottrell and Sean McCarthy. The team said the conditions at sea during the call were calm with a north easterly force 3 wind, a 1m sea swell and good visibility.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: 

“It has been a busy month so far for Baltimore RLNI who have been on a total of four call-outs between 4 and 15 September including two medical evacuations from Sherkin Island and more recently Cape Clear Islands. 

"Please remember, if you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast or an island, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

