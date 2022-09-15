Why I am doing The Echo Women's Mini Marathon for pancreatic cancer research

MOTHER-of-two Luzia Lopes, originally from Portugal, is doing The Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon for Breakthrough Cancer.

Luzia, who works as a Data Analyst for Eli Lilly in little Island, has very personal reasons as to why she is supporting this particular cause.

“When researching more about pancreatic cancer and specific charities that support this cause, I came across Breakthrough Cancer Research,” says Luzia.

“I popped in one afternoon to the offices in Western Road and came out of there eager to help. I received a lot of information, including a few details about research projects that were going to be released for the investigation of this type of cancer.”

Luzia’s family has been affected by pancreatic cancer.

“The main reason for asking Breakthrough to revert all our funds for projects involving pancreatic cancer is because me and my family have been affected by it,” says Luzia.

“Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer has one of the lowest survival rate of all major cancers and I just want that to change.

“Lurdes, my mother-in-law, had six kids and eight grandkids when she passed away,” says Luzia.

“She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April, 2019, and in less than a year she lost her battle against this horrific disease.

“When she was first, diagnosed the family got together and everyone was trying to find the best course of action,” explains Luiza.

“She underwent treatment but unfortunately nothing was helping her. The family tried contacting researchers and investigated clinical trials but here was nothing to be done.

“Lurdes had never smoked in her life. Besides having a sweet tooth, she had a super-healthy diet and still she got pancreatic cancer.

“Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer usually shows little or no symptoms until it has advanced and spread and that was her case.”

Luzia describes Lurdes’ course of treatment.

“After being diagnosed at Easter time in 2019, she saw doctor after doctor,” says Luzia. “She started treatment as soon as possible and if sometimes we would see some glimpse of improvement and hope, most days we would talk to her were difficult.”

Luzia remembers the precious last moments with her mother-in-law.

“I remember the last time I saw her, Christmas 2019. We thankfully made it to Portugal for the holiday season and I spent the most time I could with her, but it was hard,” says Luzia. “Hard for her and hard for everyone around. There were schedules to be followed, for appointments or for taking pills. Eating was a struggle-but she was calm, wanting to spend time with her kids and enjoy the innocence of her grandchildren.

“Her condition started deteriorating a few weeks later, she had to halt the treatment because her body was not recovering from the chemo sessions. The family, together with the doctors, decided on palliative care at home at his point.

“This is less than a year after her diagnosis, March, 2019, with Covid hitting pretty hard all around, you cannot leave your house, let alone fly to Portugal.

“As the situation progressed, my husband’s family told him the difficult news that she might not have long to live. My husband booked a ticket to Portugal, got a letter from her doctor, talked to the embassy, and mercifully made it home on April 15.

"She was finally surrounded by all her kids and that same evening held her last breath.”

A NEW ARRIVAL

“At 12.01 on October 6, the day my mother-in-law would have turned 70 years old, our son Benjamin was born at home. It is incredible how life works,” said Luzia.

Her family has been affected more than once by pancreatic cancer.

“This unfortunately was not the first time I was affected by pancreatic cancer,” says Luzia.

“I lost an uncle a few years back to it. It was again a very hard situation for the whole family, his three girls and grandchildren and his wife.”

Another inspiration for Luzia doing the mini marathon is her friend Anthony's sister Angela, with her son. Angela is battling pancreatic cancer.

Most recently, Luzia said her friend shared the news that her partner’s sister, Angela, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Here is a little about her journey, as told by Angela’s brother, Anthony Courtney:

“In November, Angela was a healthy 46-year-old with an energetic six-year-old son named John.

“In December, 2021, she started to complain of a dull pain in her upper abdomen. This got worse over a period of a couple of weeks, resulting in her going to A&E with the symptoms.

“There was no investigation work done on this visit, but in January, 2022, she was rushed into hospital with suspected pancreatitis as part of the investigation.

“While in hospital, a CT scan was performed which identified a 4.2cm malignant mass in the head of the pancreas.

"Following a biopsy, she was diagnosed as borderline inoperable Adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.

“In mid-February, Angela was started on an aggressive first line form of chemotherapy called FOLFOX, a three month therapy which made her extremely sick.

“Following completion of this, a further detailed CT was performed and, in March, 2022, Angela was informed that the FOLFOX therapy chemotherapy had not worked and that, although the therapy had prevented additional growth of the tumour in the pancreas, the tumour had metastasised and spread.

“During the time on this FOLFOX therapy, Angela has been supported by oncology nurses and MacMillan nurses with pain management, and the medication supporting the pain has increased in concentration throughout the period.

“Angela is currently on a second line chemotherapy called GEMCAP, this is a less aggressive treatment and designed for prolonging life rather than cure.

“She is currently on her final cycle and will be called for an additional CT scan in September.”

There are some exciting new break through therapies with pancreatic cancer, namely immunotherapies where monoclonal antibodies target cancer cells and destroy them.

Angela has had bloods taken which will undergo genome testing, which is specific to individual cancers. This may allow her to be referred to new immunotherapy clinical trials targeting specifically pancreatic cancers.

Anthony says the above is a synopsis of the medical element of his sister’s journey with pancreatic cancer.

“There is also an emotional and mental health aspect, not just for Angela but also for her family and close friends. The stress is significant and everyone is different in how they deal with it.

“Some members of the family do talk to each other and with Angela,; laugh, cry, shout. These emotions have to be expressed to deal with the situation.

“Macmillan offer counselling which some have taken to talk through their emotions and how they can support Angela and her needs. But one thing is clear, that in these situations Angela is supported by every member of her family and close friends who generate a positive outlook for her, which is a massive benefit in her battle with this disease.

“Because our stories are not unique and there a lot of Lurdes and Angelas in the world, my hope is that one day this awful disease will not be so lethal. But for that, a lot of research needs to happen, a lot of breakthrough ideas, diagnosis and treatments are required; and Breakthrough Cancer Research is trying to help with that, so we are supporting this charity.”

MINI MARATHON GOAL

Luiza has gathered a group of women to do the mini marathon Breakthrough Cancer.

“After starting running earlier this year to get fit after the birth of my son, the running bug got to me and I went from a couch to 10k training to running the half marathon in June this year.

“When I saw The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon was on, I decided to get the girls together and sign up a team, thus the Purple for a Purpose was born!

“Some of us will run it, others will walk, but what is important is that everyone wants to participate to help this great cause.

To support Luiza’s fundraiser see: https://www.idonate.ie/team/purpleforapurpose/