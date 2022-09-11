People in Cork urged to exercise extreme caution on road: Orange Rainfall Warning remains in place

CORK has been placed on an Orange Rainfall Warning with persistent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms forecasted to cause disruption and localised flooding until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

People are being advised to take care, especially on the roads which will see a lot of surface water.

Today's notice started at 3am and will remain in place until 3am on Monday morning.

A Met Eireann Status Orange Rainfall Warning is currently in effect across Cork County with persistent heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms forecasted to cause disruption and localised flooding until 03.00am tomorrow morning.

Cork County Council said their Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor the situation and they have deployed crews on standby.

The Council is asking road users to exercise extreme caution as driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible or fallen trees and branches.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding, and road damage should be reported to the council’s emergency out-of-hours number at 021-4800048 or your local Council Office during working hours, details of which can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie.

Cork County Council said they will continue to monitor this situation.

Met Eireann said ‘brighter spells’ will develop during the afternoon.

“Heavy and persistent rain today mostly in the south with some thundery downpours, along with the potential for localised flooding."

Some drier intervals and a few brighter spells will develop during the afternoon, the best of which will be in the west. Humid and breezy with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.”

Mist and fog patches are forecast to develop later in the South tonight said Met Eireann.

“Some showery outbreaks of rain in the southeast, otherwise mostly dry with some clear spells. Where cloud persists, lowest temperatures will be between 13 and 16 degrees, dropping to between 11 and 13 under clear spells. As moderate southerly breezes fall light and variable, mist and fog patches will develop.”

The inclement weather conditions caused a delay to the two premier senior hurling championship games this afternoon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh which passed a late pitch inspection.

St Finbarr’s quarter-final tie against Douglas had a 3pm throw-in instead of a 2pm start, while the Imokilly versus Blackrock game has been pushed back to a 5pm start.