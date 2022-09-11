'The support has been overwhelming': €30,717 raised for injured Cork man

Fundraising for a local man involved in a life-changing accident has surpassed its target.

An iDonate page was set up for Mick Cronin, who, on November 18 of last year, a day before his 52nd birthday, suffered life-changing injuries at work.

After months of fundraising events, €30,717 has been raised to help with Mr Cronin’s recovery.

He has been a stalwart member of Bishopstown GAA Club for the past 14 years, his volunteering within the GAA extending to doing odd jobs around the club, washing team jerseys, training the underage teams, or being a supporter of club teams.

Mr Cronin’s wife, Karen, marked the end of the fundraising drive, which she said his friends “worked tirelessly” on.

“Since last March, an astounding 10 different fundraising events have taken place, commencing with MatchesforMick in Bishopstown GAA, under the eagle eye of Brian and Pat Cuthbert and Alan O’Sullivan.”

She thanked everyone for their “herculean efforts raising funds and for their unrelenting support of Mick”.

“The display of support that everyone has shown has been truly overwhelming and your care, consideration, and kindness have made this very difficult journey manageable,” Karen said.

“Mick is still in the NRH, but thanks to you, when the time is right he will be able to return to a safe and secure home, which is now accessible, having been extensively modified, thanks to the assistance of Mick’s good friends John Casey, Damo Lordan, and Kevin Scanlon,” she said.

“When he does return, Mick will be able to rebuild his life and commence the next stage of living in a community that has embraced him with love, respect, and dignity.”