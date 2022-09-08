'Should Christmas lights be cancelled?': Businesses worry about unprecedented energy costs

While a second household energy credit has been promised before the end of the year, Cork retailers are wondering about the impact on disposable incomes and festive lights for the Christmas season.
Kevin Herlihy, of the Herlihy Centra Group and president of the Cork Business Association, said his own energy costs have tripled this month, and the situation is “completely unprecedented”.
He said concerns are being expressed amongst Cork businesses about further increases coming down the tracks, and the sustainability of things such as Christmas lights in the city centre.
"There have been suggestions that we could cut down the amount of hours the lights are on for… I don’t know will it make a huge difference, but it would make some difference,” he said.