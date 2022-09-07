'People must protest': Those worried about cost of living urged to take to the streets

The Cork Cost of Living Campaign has united opposition TDs, anti-poverty campaigners, housing campaigners, student unions, trade unionists, disability-rights campaigners, and others. They have organised a protest in the city for Saturday, September 17.
“We’re appealing to the people of Cork City, county, and beyond to come to the Grand Parade for this event, because we’ve seen the shocking increases in the price of gas and electricity announced in the last week,” Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry, said at a press conference yesterday.
Anti-poverty campaigner Caitríona Twomey said people are “hurt beyond measure” by the struggle to make ends meet. “They cannot even put it into words how upset, how anxious, how fearful they are of what this winter is going to bring to them,” she said.