New principal receives a warm welcome on his first day in Cork secondary school

“PROFESSIONALLY, it is a position I am very proud to take up. Personally, it feels like I am coming home,” said Tony McSweeney as he completed his first day as principal of St Peter’s Community School in Passage West yesterday.

The new principal, who previously taught at the school before completing spells as deputy principal and principal at Charleville CBS and North Mon Secondary School respectively, said he received a warm welcome.

“It has been a great start. I taught here for over five years so I would have worked with most of the staff before, and I would have taught the senior students previously. It was a reunion of sorts. I am back home. It has gone full circle,” he said.

Mr McSweeney said he was proud to have been offered the job as principal of the co- educational school, which has 360 pupils.

“The opportunity to guide and support our students on their educational journey is something I am looking forward to immensely,” he said. “I was immensely proud to get the job.

Tony McSweeney is the new Principal at St Peter's Community School at Passage West, Co Cork.Pic: Larry Cummins.

“I am also extremely thankful to be inheriting a school that had been run so efficiently by my predecessor Derek Dunne during his 15-year tenure as principal. I want to wish him all the best in his retirement. I want to ensure the delivery of a holistic education where quality teaching and learning is at the forefront and where inclusion and diversity are strongly embraced,” he added.

The new principal said he is excited about the potential of St Peter’s Community School.

“The facilities are very modern. There are plans down the line for a massive extension, which was approved during the summer. There is huge potential for the school,” he said.

Tony McSweeney is the new Principal at St Peter's Community School at Passage West, Co Cork. Principal Tony McSweeney with 5th year pupils in the school hall for PE games.. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“When the extension is completed, it will essentially double the capacity as it will cater for up to 750 students, which is massive for the school and for the Lower Harbour area.

“We had a lot of happy and smiling faces come through the doors,” said Mr McSweeney as 50 first-year students started this year.

“We have excellent and hard-working staff. I want to support them in their hard work, and that benefits the students,” he said.