Pictures: All smiles as North Mon Primary School opens for new term  

“When we opened the first ASD class, I personally didn’t realise how much of a need there was within our own community and beyond,” he said. “As a school, we felt we had to meet the needs of the community by opening up a second ASD class.”
Mr Daly paid tribute to the strong community spirit within the local hinterland.
“There are two classes of junior infants and two classes of senior infants this year, which is a fantastic response from the community.
“It was great to see the entire school community come together. There were grandparents, uncles, aunts, mothers, fathers, and cousins. The school tries to portray that ethos and embody that community spirit within itself, which is fantastic.”
The vice principal said the primary school is ‘booming’.