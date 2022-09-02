Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 10:16

Countrywide status yellow rain warning issued; weather 'may cause disruption'

The warning comes into effect from tomorrow night. A weather advisory will come into effect from 7pm this evening. 
Met Éireann has issued a countrywide status yellow weather warning informing the high rainfall amounts over the weekend "may cause disruption". Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued a countrywide status yellow weather warning informing the public that high rainfall amounts over the weekend "may cause disruption".

The national weather forecaster yesterday issued a countrywide weather advisory but this has been upgraded to a rain warning this morning for the conditions over the weekend.

The warning, which comes into effect from 9pm tomorrow, will remain in place until midday on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the weather advisory for Ireland will come into effect from 7pm this evening and will remain until 7pm on Monday.

Met Éireann advised that wet and windy weather over this period may cause disruption. 

This evening "persistent" rain is expected in Munster with showers turning heavy at times. 

Tomorrow will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy and thundery.

The national outlook for Saturday night says that conditions will turn very wet and potentially quite windy also.

Strong winds will abate on Sunday morning as heavy rain clears northwards.

