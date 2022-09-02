Cork hotel 'flabbergasted' after receiving electricity bill for over €18k

A Cork hotel was left "flabbergasted" after receiving an electricity bill for over €18,000 for the month of July alone and has called on the Government to intervene amid further energy price hikes.

In a tweet yesterday, general manager of the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, Neil Grant, said the hotel received a staggering electricity bill of €18,262 for the month of July. This was in comparison to an electricity bill of €7,700 in July of 2019 and €8,324 in July of 2021.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Grant said the hotel was “flabbergasted” by the price of the bill.

He said the hotel had signed a new contract with an alternative company for the month of July after its existing contract with a different company expired and the two bills came to over €18,000 for the month.

“We trawled the market looking for a rate which was better than what we got and we did not find it,” he said, stating that energy hikes are happening “across the board”.

He expressed concern over the knock-on impact these increases are having.

“The household is being hit in their own environment just as badly and then they’re going to be less likely to come out and stay in a hotel or have a lunch or have a coffee in a hotel because they’re worried about their day-to-day spend.

“That’s the double whammy,” he said.

Mr Grant said speaking to other hoteliers they have the same concerns and called for the Government to act urgently.

“The Government have got to listen to households, they’ve got to listen to SMEs, they’ve got to listen to many other stories like mine and say this is real and this is not right,” he said.

Yesterday, Electric Ireland announced that it plans to increase residential electricity bills by 26.7 per cent and gas bills by 37.5 per cent in the Republic of Ireland from October 1.

The increases equate to €37.20 per month on the average residential electricity bill and €42.99 per month on gas, based on the estimated annual bill as defined by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

Electric Ireland said the increases were due to “ongoing uncertainty in the international energy markets and sustained and unprecedented increases in wholesale energy prices”.

This is the third increase in electricity prices this year, with previous announcements in May and June.

SSE Airtricity announced similar increases last week, with the average electricity bill rising by 35.4 per cent and gas by 39 per cent.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the price hikes reflect a “broader exponential rise” in energy prices.

“The last week or two have seen pretty dramatic, unprecedented increases in pricing in terms of forward purchases of energy on the wholesale market,” Mr Martin added.

He said that EU energy ministers will meet on September 9 to bring forward emergency measures to curb soaring prices.

From a Government perspective, Mr Martin said it “will use the budget and also in tandem with the budget the cost-of-living package, to alleviate pressures on households”.

“We’ll also have to look at the impact on businesses in terms of jobs and the retention of jobs, of this exponential growth in prices. We will deal with that as best we can in terms of alleviating pressures on people which are clear.

“We will also be launching a demand reduction approach. In other words, energy efficiency, and all of us will have to see what we can do to reduce our energy consumption,” he added.