Night-time water restrictions imposed in Cork town 

Night time water restrictions have been put in place in one North Cork area all week, due to extremely low reservoir levels.

Irish Water have announced that due to extremely low levels in the key reservoirs on the Ballinatona Water Supply, night-time restrictions will be implemented in the Newmarket area to restore reservoir levels and maintain daily water supply to customers.

The restrictions will be implemented all week from 10pm to 7am in Priory Park, Lismire, and Killowen areas initially and may be required in other areas if higher demand and lower than normal rainfall levels continue.

Irish Water say the restrictions on the Ballinatona scheme are required to give the reservoir time to replenish, and is necessary during this off-peak time, as there is a possibility that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

Pat Britton of Irish Water, said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people in the Newmarket area, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

“Our reservoir levels are very low at the moment and tankering has been required to maintain the supply.

"At present there are no plans to implement a Water Conservation Order in Newmarket, but everyone needs to continue playing their part in helping to conserve water,” he said.

Irish Water and Cork County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise,” said Mr Britton.

Irish Water and Cork City Council have urged the public to take simple steps to reduce water use, such as avoiding power washing or hosing, or re-suing water filling paddling pools and swimming pools.

People should also keep an eye out for leaks in pipes, taps or troughs that can lead to large losses of treated water.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.