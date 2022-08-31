Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 16:59

Robert's Cove residents warned not to drink tap water as treatment issue is being investigated 

It is especially important the mains drinking water in Robert’s Cove is not given to bottle-fed infants.
Robert's Cove residents warned not to drink tap water as treatment issue is being investigated 

Residents around Robert’s Cove have been warned not to drink water from their taps until further notice, as an issue with treatment and distribution is being distributed. Picture: David Creedon

Ellen O'Regan

Residents around Robert’s Cove have been warned not to drink water from their taps until further notice, as an issue with treatment and distribution is being investigated.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Cork County Council have issued a Do Not Consume Notice for all consumers on the Robert’s Cove Public Water Supply Scheme, due to issues with the treatment and distribution process which are under investigation.

It has been emphasised that it is especially important that mains drinking water in Robert’s Cove is not given to bottle-fed infants.

Water should not be used for drinking, drinks made with water, or for food preparation including the washing or cooking of food.

Residents are also warned not to use water for brushing teeth or making ice.

The public around Robert’s Cove have been warned that domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink, and that ice cubes and filtered water in freezers and fridges should be discarded.

In particular, children under 12 months old should not drink this water. Caution should be taken when bathing infants to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water, and the water should not be used for making up infant formula for bottled-fed infants.

Irish Water have suggested that bottled water can be used to make up infant formula, as all bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water.

It is recommended not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of salt and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, to keep babies hydrated.

If bottled water is used to make up infant formula, it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way.

Piped water can still be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils.

The notice applies to approximately 65 customers supplied by the Robert’s Cove Public Water Supply Scheme, and tankered water will be in place adjacent to the beach in Robert’s Cove to provide an alternative water supply to customers.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Speaking about the imposition of the notice, Niall O’Riordan, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water said “Irish Water is aware of the impact a Do Not Consume Notice is having on the community of Robert’s Cove and would like to reassure impacted customers that we are working hard to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. We would ask customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.” 

Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with Cork County Council to resolve the situation as soon as possible, and lift the drinking water restriction.

Updates will be available on Irish Water's website, under the Water Supply Updates section, on Twitter @IWCare and via the customer care helpline. 

Read More

Short-term plan to house 80 refugees at Páirc Uí Chaoimh confirmed

More in this section

Revenue officers seize drugs worth €149k concealed in parcels, some destined for Cork Revenue officers seize drugs worth €149k concealed in parcels, some destined for Cork
Appeals lodged over redevelopment plans for Cork's South Docklands Appeals lodged over redevelopment plans for Cork's South Docklands
Cork City Council against GAA housing proposal; County board 'surprised' by opinion  Cork City Council against GAA housing proposal; County board 'surprised' by opinion 
roberts covedo not drinkirish waterdo not consume notice
Impressive convoy of supercars coming to Cork this September

Impressive convoy of supercars coming to Cork this September

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more