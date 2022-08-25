'I love the buzz of it': People in Cork City are ready to jazz it up

FOR everyone from music fans to publicans, the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is always an event to remember.

In its 44th year, the long-standing iconic festival brings back different memories for different people, but one staple runs through the lot: the atmosphere and the buzz is electric.

Publican Paul Montgomery, who runs Clancy’s and Conway’s Yard among others, said it brings people and music from all over the world.

“The festival is about more than jazz, there is soul and rhythm and blues, my staff look forward to it, they get dressed up for it.

"There are a few weekends that stand out over the year, St Patrick’s Day is one, but the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is the one that stands out the most for me for the year.”

Guinness has announced that tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am for the 44th annual Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, which is returning with a host of exciting acts, venues, and unexpected experiences to surprise.

Taking place over the bank holiday weekend, October 27-30, this year’s line-up will see some of the biggest names in jazz gracing various stages around the city. This year’s festival promises to bring the magic with new locations, pop up events, late night parties, secret gigs, boat trips, collaborations and on-street activities. .

Brian McCarthy, Costigans Bar:

I’ve been to a few, its very busy.

I’m looking forward to being behind the bar for this one, pouring pints for days, non stop.

I’ll be broken by the end of it.

I love the buzz of it, everyone is having the craic and that is what the jazz is about. The jazz music is something different, I’m more into indie music, but it’s nice.

Padraig Behin and Colin Mahony, Kerry:

Colin: We’re in college down here, we’ve only been to one or two. I’m not particularly into jazz music but it’s nice to hear something different.

Padraig: It could be more out on the streets, it gets mad busy, things like the Rose of Tralee they have things on the street. We were very dressed up last year. Not remembering what happened is the biggest problem.

Steph Brewster, Barrack Street:

Last year, I only got out the Sunday, it was mad. I’m working in Starbucks and there were queues the whole way down the street at 7pm, when we were closing.

I love the jazz, but it can get a bit messy, I remember battling to get in places and one year I was sober, because my friend was driving and I said I wouldn’t drink either and I remember the anger of trying to get around all the people!

Claire Aherne, Cork city:

I’d say I’ve probably been in town for most of them. In the daytime I would see a good bit of the atmosphere ‘cos you see all the jazz bands walking around.

At night, we usually go to the Crane Lane. You don’t have to go far to catch some music. It’s great that we prioritise jazz, but it would be nice if we did the same for rock or alternative music.

Barbara O’Sullivan, St Lukes:

I would have avoided it when I was younger, it’s only been in the last few years we have become regulars. I normally get a seat in the Imperial, it seems to be the go-to place.

We try and catch a bit of music and catch up with people. It’s a good weekend to catch up with people, everyone is out. There is a great buzz around town.

Paul Montgomery, Cork publican: Guinness Jazz 1998 when Cork won the All-Ireland, we brought the cup into Reardens and one of the band members brought it on stage.

That stands out to me as one of the maddest days of the festival.

I think it’s a boost to businesses, when the bank account gets a bit low and you are looking forward to doing two weeks’ business in one.