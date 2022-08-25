Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 07:07

New vaccine booster jab for over-50s

The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will also shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged five to 11 who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster.
Rebecca Black, PA

PEOPLE aged 50 and over have been invited to come forward for their next Covid-19 vaccine booster.

The HSE said that boosters can be booked online at vaccination clinics.

The HSE also stated that those who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are invited to book their next booster at a vaccination centre or from participating GPs and pharmacies.

It said the HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged five to 11 who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster.

Those aged between 12 and 49 with long-term health conditions will be offered their second booster vaccine from next week, and healthcare workers will be offered booster vaccines shortly.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: “Everyone aged 50 and over can now register to get their next booster dose.

“If you haven’t had your primary vaccination, it’s not too late, you can still access the information through the HSE website and book an appointment.

“Keeping up to date with your vaccines will give you the best protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19.”

The HSE has also urged people who have not yet received a primary Covid-19 vaccine dose to consider attending one of the walk-in clinics, or to register for an appointment.

For more information, visit www.hse.ie/covid19vaccine or call HSELive on 1800 700 700.

Teens’ display of colour at Mercy Injury Unit

