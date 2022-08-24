Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 11:14

Teens’ display of colour at Mercy Injury Unit

The Hut, a Youth and Community Centre in Gurranabraher Cork, have produced a mural evoking local Cork landmarks at Mercy University Hospital’s northside.
Cork children produced an amazing display of colour at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, Gurranabraher, evoking local Cork landmarks. Included are: Martina Hughes, Operations Director, Mercy Local Injury Unit; Nuala Coughlan, CNM3, Mercy Local Injury Unit; Carol Hunter, Operations Director; Sharon Crowley, CNM2, Mercy Injury Unit and Siobhan Kenny, Values and Culture Lead, Mercy University Hospital, with artists Faye Spillane McNamara, Rube Cashman, Jennifer Bruton, Gordon Cashman, Ava Spillane McNamara, Brycen Casman, Katie Galgey and Lauren Walsh. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Roisin Burke

A GROUP of teenage volunteers from Cork have helped to produce an amazing display of colour at Mercy Local Injury Unit, Gurranabraher.

Local Injury Unit Clinical Nurse Manager (CNM3), Nuala Coughlan; Clinical Nurse Manager (CNM2) Sharon Crowley, and MUH Values & Culture Lead, Siobhán Kenny, came together to seek a way to get the local community involved in bringing some colour to the exterior of the Unit.

A local artist, Dave Dummigan from the men’s shed project, was contacted and together with a group of teenagers from The Hut, they set about their brief and produced an amazing display of colour evoking local Cork landmarks including Shandon Bells and the historic Butter Exchange building.

Brycen Cashman, aged 15, and Katie Galgey, aged 14, were both involved in the project and said they were very proud of the end result.

Brycen, who helped out with the painting, said he thought the finished project was “really cool” and Katie said it was a really nice project to be a part of.

Katie said: “It was really nice to be a part of something in the local area. It brings a nice community feeling.

“It’s nice to have The Hut and things like this to create that benefit the whole community.” 

Youth Worker Megan O’Reilly, who helped coordinate the volunteers, said there were about 25-30 youths involved in making the mural.

“All members of the community were involved. Some of the young people helped design some aspects of the design so they were involved from the start.

“I think it’s really bright, colourful and catches your eye when you pass, young people can bring their families and know they were involved in creating it.

“It instils pride and a sense of connection with the community. The kids said they were really happy with it.”

The new mural aims at bringing a smile to people’s faces and will hopefully reduce the stress of an unexpected visit to the Unit.

community & volunteeringnorthside
