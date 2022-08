Gardaí in Cork have shown 'im-peck-able' kindness towards an injured seagull recently found in the city.

The wounded bird was handed into Gardaí at the Bridewell Garda Station on Kyrl's Street and a probationer Garda at the station then brought it to a local vets.

In a Tweet Gardaí said:

"Probationer Garda Matthew cared for an injured seagull which had been handed into the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork recently.

"The injured gull was given a Garda escort to a local veterinary office."