'He's a lovely little fella': Search is on for owner of budgie found in Fermoy

If you have misplaced a budgie in Fermoy, we don’t want to ruffle your feathers, but Bec’s Pets might have some good news for you.

Well-known Fermoy photographer Pat Quinlan was taking photographs from Kent Bridge on Monday morning when a council worker called him to ask if he had lost a budgie.

“I don’t know why he thought I might have owned a budgie, but I went over and there was a budgie hopping around the pavement with a sop of hay in his beak,” Mr Quinlan told The Echo.

“He’s a lovely little fella, and I said I’d better look after him, so we figured the best thing to do was to take him up to the pet shop, where he’d be safe.”

Rebecca Baragry of Bec’s Pets on Fermoy’s McCurtain Street said they had taken in the budgie, a young male they are thinking of naming Blue, and were currently minding him.

If you have misplaced a budgie in Fermoy, you can contact Bec’s Pets on their Facebook page, or call Rebecca on 085 7693739, and – once proof of ownership is established – you can be reunited with a valuable pet.