'He's a lovely little fella': Search is on for owner of budgie found in Fermoy

If you have misplaced a budgie in Fermoy, we don’t want to ruffle your feathers, but Bec’s Pets might have some good news for you.
Well-known Fermoy photographer Pat Quinlan was taking photographs from Kent Bridge on Monday morning when a council worker called him to ask if he had lost a budgie.
“I don’t know why he thought I might have owned a budgie, but I went over and there was a budgie hopping around the pavement with a sop of hay in his beak,” Mr Quinlan told The Echo.
Rebecca Baragry of Bec’s Pets on Fermoy’s McCurtain Street said they had taken in the budgie, a young male they are thinking of naming Blue, and were currently minding him.
If you have misplaced a budgie in Fermoy, you can contact Bec’s Pets on their Facebook page, or call Rebecca on 085 7693739, and – once proof of ownership is established – you can be reunited with a valuable pet.