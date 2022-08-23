Rising star of opera latest Cork Person of the Month 

Mezzo-Soprano Niamh Caitriona O'Sullivan has been named the August Cork Person of the Month and her name goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year.

The 27-year-old rising star of the opera world has received praise for her 'bewitchingly beautiful, dark vibrant voice' from some of Europe’s best known impresarios.

It was in school singing with the Regina Mundi College Choir in Douglas Road, Cork, that Niamh’s voice was discovered, nurtured and developed.

She also studied at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin under the late Veronica Dunne. In 2016 she moved to Munich and joined the Opera Studio at the Bayerische Staatsoper.

“Arriving in Munich as a twenty-one-year old was a major challenge,“ Niamh said. “I had to learn a lot very quickly, including coming up to speed in several languages.

"But I love this world, the people, the music, the excitement and the spontaneity. As a freelancer, you never know what’s coming next.“

Her work to date includes singing the role of Flora in La Traviata alongside the great Placido Domingo. She also got rave reviews for her concert performance of Der Rosenkavalier at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Her numerous operatic engagements in Munich include Hansel in Humperdinck’s Hansel und Gretel, Kate Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly and Barena in Jenufa. In concert her performances included Mozart’s Requiem and Handel’s Messiah.

Cork appearances

Niamh is giving a solo recitel at the Triskel Arts Centre later this week and can be seen in The First Child with the Irish National Opera at the Cork Opera House next month. This opera, directed and written by Enda Walsh and composed by Donnacha Dennehy, is being staged in Cork on September 17 and 18.

She will also perform in Handel’s Messiah at St. Finn Barre’s Cathedral on December 9 10. Next year she plays Charlotte in Massenet’s Werther at the Everyman Palace on May 6 .

At the Cork award presentation, Niamh thanked her mother and father Regina and Paul, sister Nicola, for their massive support over the years.

“The gift of music can so enrich people’s lives,“ Niamh said.

“I look forward to continuing to develop it in the years ahead."