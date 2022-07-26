The Two Norries crowned Cork Persons of the Month 

Northside podcast legends The Two Norries have been crowned the Cork Persons of the Month for July, in recognition of their work in helping others to overcome addictions and other social problems.

James Leonard and Timmy Long, two boyhood friends from the North side of Cork city, use their podcast and live shows to spread their positive message, and share their own experiences of drug addiction, crime, childhood trauma and homelessness.

They also invite experts onto their show to join them in these discussions, in order to help destigmatize these social issues and help listeners and viewers understand and overcome them.

They have produced over 100 podcasts to date, regularly hosting their podcasts for live audiences across the country.

They have appeared on various Irish media shows, such as the Late Late Show on RTÉ, with Ryan Tubridy also being a guest interview on their podcast this month.

Only last week, the pair were guests on the show of fellow podcaster Blindboy, discussing addiction and the Irish prison system.

Organisers of the Cork Person of the Month Award said that the pair can “talk the talk” because they have “walked the walk”.

“Timmy Long and James Leonard can talk the talk because they walked the walk, so they have great empathy with young people,” said awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan.

“These lads survived time in prison and serious addiction problems so their powerful communication is listened to”, he said.

James Leonard currently works in the Cork Education & Training Board’s Youth Services Division, and sits on the Board of Directors for the Cork Simon Community. He is a Ph.D. candidate at UCC’s Department of Sociology and Criminology, and has earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Youth & Community Work, and a Master’s Degree in Criminology. James spent over 10 years in addiction, which meant time spent homeless and in prison.

Timmy Long has also recovered from addiction and rebuilt his life through education. At the age of 31, Timmy experienced a spiritual awakening during an alcohol and drug fuelled binge which began a new life journey built on the pillars of education, meditation and personal growth. He completed FETAC Level 5 award in Furniture Making and Restoration, and a Level 6 in Sustainable Technologies, while also completing his carpentry apprenticeship in between. He then went onto third level education to complete an honours degree in Construction Management (FETAC 8). Timmy currently runs his own property maintenance and construction company and employs people who are in recovery.

James and Timmy use their academic qualifications, treatment centres and down-to-earth advice on the podcast to help people break the downward cycle of addiction and other social and health problems.

Broadcaster John Creedon, one of the nominators of the Two Norries for the award, said “These two men are a tour-de-force and a real force for change”.

Timmy and James' names will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at the 30th Annual Gala Awards Lunch on 27 January.