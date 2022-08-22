'A great privilege': Bresnan clan say farewell to English Market after 124 years 

It was an emotional farewell for an iconic staple of Cork City this weekend, as Bresnan’s butchers in the English Market closed for the last time, after 124 years.

The Bresnan clan gathered on Saturday to reminisce about the family-run butcher’s stall, which had operated for 124 years, the longest unbroken presence in the English Market.

Michael Bresnan first set up shop in the English Market in 1898, and the torch was carried down through the generations, to his son Patrick Bresnan, and grandson Michael Bresnan.

Peter Bresnan, son of Michael Bresnan and the fourth generation of Bresnan to work at the stall, said it has been great to be part of such a long family tradition.

“I’ve been working here since I was only about 11 years old,” Peter said. “I would have been serving customers since then.

"It’s a great privilege to be part of the market, it’s a great community, and we’ll be sad to see it go.”

Peter said that the secret to Bresnan’s success has been “good family and good product”.

“We have a very good product, in that we have all the beef from our own farms in Cork, and we run our own abattoir as well,” he said.

The Bresnan’s farm-to-fork produce is a hit with top chefs across Cork, and has garnered the family multiple ‘Best in Ireland’ Bridgestone awards, as well as the loyalty of many regulars, who will be sad to see their market stall go.

Bresnan’s quality, Cork sourced meat will still be available from Bresnan’s Butchers in Douglas Shopping Centre, where the family tradition is continued by Peter’s uncle, Liam Bresnan, and cousin, Patrick Bresnan.

However, Peter said that because he and his two brothers want different things, the English Market stall is unfortunately closing up shop.

“Michael had three sons, and we just all wanted different things. It went through three generations, and I suppose it just had to come to an end,” he said.

Michael Bresnan’s daughter, Claire, said that the English Market stall has been a central part of their family’s heritage and dynamic.

“It’s amazing to know that our grandparents and our great grandparents were here, that the stall predates the War of Independence, and that no matter what’s happening in Ireland, it’s always survived.

“It was my dad, Michael Bresnan’s first love, we were always brought here as children and it does feel like a massive loss to us, but it’s also had such a meaningful impact on our family — we’re very emotional today,” she added.