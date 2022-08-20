Business with longest unbroken presence at Cork city's English Market to close

A business that has been a staple in Cork city since 1898 will close today.

The family-run butchers was run by Michael Bresnan and held the honour of having the longest unbroken presence in the English Market.

The business also runs a unit at Douglas Village shopping centre. This will remain open.

Michael Bresnan commenced trading in the market in 1898. His son Patrick inherited the business and it has been passed down through the generations.

The business is proud of producing its own meat

"Our unique selling point is that our stock is produced from our own farms which is very unusual in this day and age. We offer a quality product that no one else can match. You can really taste the difference."

Tributes have been paid on social media to the much-loved business.

Bresnan’s Butchers will cease trading this Saturday



The business was started by my great grandfather in 1898 and was the longest trading stall in the Market pic.twitter.com/fYZk82dKq0 — Eoin O'Mahony (@guilderdbutcher) August 19, 2022

The @EnglishMarket has lost one of its finest ever Beef and Lamb producers.Bresnan’s butchers were the finest example of “Farm to Fork”butchery that you could find. It is such a sad event Eoin. — Chicken Inn (Poultry-in-motion) (@chickfoods) August 19, 2022

That’s a lot of history sorry to hear & best of luck to your uncle. Bought bodice there a few times was good stuff — Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (@Donnchadhol) August 19, 2022