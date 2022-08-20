Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 11:47

Business with longest unbroken presence at Cork city's English Market to close

Michael Bresnan of Bresnans Victuallers hard at work at his premises in the English Market earlier this year. Picture: Howard Crowdy

A business that has been a staple in Cork city since 1898 will close today.

The family-run butchers was run by Michael Bresnan and held the honour of having the longest unbroken presence in the English Market. 

The business also runs a unit at Douglas Village shopping centre. This will remain open.

Michael Bresnan commenced trading in the market in 1898. His son Patrick inherited the business and it has been passed down through the generations.

The business is proud of producing its own meat

"Our unique selling point is that our stock is produced from our own farms which is very unusual in this day and age. We offer a quality product that no one else can match. You can really taste the difference."

Tributes have been paid on social media to the much-loved business. 

Well-known Cork city centre business to close its doors

