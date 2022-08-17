Well-known Cork city centre business to close its doors

POPULAR fish and chips restaurant The Fish Wife located on MacCurtain Street has announced on its social media page that after nearly 12 years in business it will be closing up.

In an emotional post on its Facebook page on Wednesday, the well-known Cork city fish and chips restaurant announced its decision to close the doors and turn off the lights:

“The Fish Wife has gone fishing forever. After nearly 12 years in business the company has made the hard decision to close the door and turn off the lights,” the post said.

The traditional fish and chips shop added their appreciation to their customers and their employees in their social media post:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fantastic Fish Wife team who ran a tight ship."

"To all the past staff, customers, suppliers, and neighbours, thank you for all the support and memories."

“Cork you’ve been fabulous,” the social media post added.