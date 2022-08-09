Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

Heatwave advice: ‘Enjoy the sun, but be mindful’

“The mistake people often make is that they think they’re going to be out for five or 10 minutes, and then they’re much longer, so wear sunscreen and hats.”
With temperatures expected to hit the mid twenties, pensioners John and Anne Lemasney of Templebreedy, took the opportunity for some morning sunbathing before it got too hot, at Fountainstown Beach, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Donal O’Keeffe

With temperatures set to soar to the high 20s this week, members of the public have been asked to be mindful of the challenges caused by the heat.

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory notice for the whole country, with a hot spell expected to last from tomorrow, through the weekend, and on until next Monday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the mid to high 20s from tomorrow on, and temperatures will remain uncomfortably warm at night.

While sunny skies and warm weather will be enjoyed by many, the heat will present significant challenges too.

Dr John Sheehan, a GP in Blackpool and a Fianna Fáil member of Cork City Council, said he would urge people to be aware of potential dangers during the week, caused by the heat.

“I advise people to stay out of the sun, especially between 11am and 3pm, stay in the shade, and drink plenty of non-alcoholic liquids,” Dr Sheehan said.

Dr Sheehan said the very old and the very young are particularly vulnerable to the heat, and he urged people to be careful when it comes to leaving people in cars, which he likened to ovens.

“My advice is to enjoy the sun, but be careful,” he said. 

“Irish people who go to Australia have the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, and that’s because our genetic predisposition and sunlight are not a great mix, so enjoy the sun, but be mindful.”

The warm weather always attracts us to the water, and that can present its own dangers.

Lisa Hollingum of the RNLI told The Echo the advice to swimmers is to always go to a beach which has a lifeguard.

“Make sure that you go in the water between the red and yellow flags, staying within your depth, not quite past your waist, and swim parallel to the shore” 

She said inflatable devices should not be used on the beach, and she urged people to visit rnli.org for safety tips and advice. Ahead of the predicted heatwave, Irish Water has said the “vast majority” of its 750 water treatment plants around the country continue to meet the demand for water supply.

However, 13 areas have been impacted by shortages, with three areas in Cork affected: Whitechurch, Roberts Cove Reservoir, and Coppeen Pump Station.

Irish Water said it has implemented a range of measures in the affected locations, such as tankering and/or night time restrictions to protect supplies, and ensure water keeps flowing to homes and businesses.

Cork RNLI issues fresh warnings after callout

<p>National housing charity Threshold has assisted 1,500 new clients in the Cork area in the first six months of the year, of whom almost 600 were renters who had received a notice of termination (NoT) from their landlord.</p>

Housing charity contacted by almost 600 renters in Cork who received a notice of termination in the first half of 2022

