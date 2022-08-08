Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 20:17

Cork RNLI issues fresh warnings after callout

The volunteer crew were paged by Valentia Coast Guard and launched at 3.17pm today to reports of an overdue boat. 
Union Hall RNLI has advised people planning on taking to the water during this warm spell to take certain precautionary measures after a callout this afternoon. Picture credit: RNLI/Pamela Deasy.

Amy Nolan

Union Hall RNLI has advised people planning on taking to the water during this warm spell to take certain precautionary measures after a callout this afternoon.

The volunteer crew were paged by Valentia Coast Guard and launched at 3.17pm today to reports of an overdue boat that had left Ring pier at 10am this morning with one person onboard.

Launching in what was described as “flat calm conditions with excellent visibility”, the lifeboat under helm Chris Collins with crew members Tim Forde, Stephen Hurley and Johnny McKenna, left Glandore harbour heading for Ring, located at the head of Clonakilty Bay.

While en route to where the casualty vessel was reported, the RNLI crew heard that the punt was being escorted into the nearest safe port of Ring by another boat in the area.

The volunteers at Union Hall continued to meet up with the two boats, who were happy to proceed into Ring themselves.

The lifeboat returned to Union Hall lifeboat station at 4.10pm.

Commenting following this afternoon’s tasking, Jim Moloney, Union Hall RNLI deputy launching authority, said the person on the boat had done the correct thing by informing someone when they expected to return.

“In the current warm weather spell it is so important when going out on the water, to ensure that everybody is wearing a lifejacket, that they carry a means of communication, a mobile phone or we recommend a VHF, wearing suitable clothing and that they let someone know where they are going and what time they are expected back.

“Luckily the person on board had let someone on shore know what time to expect them back, and when this time had passed, the alarm was raised and help was quickly on hand,” he said.

