Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 18:55

Covid-19: Decrease in outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry

Outbreaks were reported in a number of settings. 
Nationally, there were 24 Covid-19 outbreaks notified for the same period.

Echo reporter

There has been a decrease in the number of outbreaks of Covid-19 being reported in Cork and Kerry.

According to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), five outbreaks of the virus were reported in the HSE South region, comprising Cork and Kerry, for the week ending July 30.

That’s down from a figure of 11 for the previous week.

Of the outbreaks notified in the region for the week ending July 30, two outbreaks were in nursing homes, one was in a hospital and two were in residential institutions.

The overall number of outbreaks notified in Week 30 was down 37 from the previous week.

There were seven outbreaks associated with acute hospitals notified, six outbreaks associated with nursing homes notified, five outbreaks associated with community hospital/long-stay units notified and six outbreaks associated with residential institutions notified.

CSO figures reveal 512 died from Covid-19 in Cork

