Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 16:09

CSO figures reveal 512 died from Covid-19 in Cork

There were no Covid-19 deaths in Cork amongst anyone aged below 35 years of age
It shows 512 people died in Cork between March 2020 in February 2022, with Covid-19 identified as the underlying cause of death.

Ellen O'Regan

MORE than 500 people died from Covid-19 in Cork during the pandemic, accounting for one in 10 of all deaths from the virus nationally over a near-two-year period.

Statistics released by the CSO yesterday have revealed the number of Covid-19 deaths in different counties and places in Ireland which occurred during the pandemic.

There were 284 Covid-19 deaths across Cork county, and 228 deaths in Cork City, in total making up 9.5% of the 5,384 Covid-19 deaths nationally over the period.

There were no Covid-19 deaths in Cork amongst anyone aged below 35 years of age. One person aged between 35 and 44 died due to Covid-19 in Cork, with all other deaths were among those aged 45 and over.

Some 94% of Covid-19 deaths in Cork were amongst people aged 65 or over; 45% of deaths were amongst those aged at least 85 years old.

Nationally, over a third of all Covid-19 deaths were in the Dublin area. Some 59% of all Covid-19 deaths in the country occurred in general and orthopaedic hospitals.

Almost a third (29%) of Covid-19 deaths nationally happened in nursing homes.

Domiciliary (home) deaths accounted for 4.8% and community hospitals for 3.4%.

No person died from Covid-19 while in a maternity hospital or paediatric hospital.

