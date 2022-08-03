Cork 'makes some noise' for the welcome return of live show

The fourth annual Make Some Noise Cork was a big success last weekend, returning as a live event for the first time since the pandemic, and raising the rafters in Dance Cork Firkin Crane for Shine a Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Clg.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy, deputising for Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, launched the event and got the show off to a surprising start with a soaring rendition of ‘Oh What a Beautiful Morning’ from Oklahoma.

MC Alan Gould of Unity Media Network got the audience singing the Frank and Walters’ ‘After All’, and it was on then to a powerful show made up of serious local talent.

The Kabin Studio Cork blew the packed Firkin Crane away, and Make Some Noise Cork stalwarts The Lost Gecko captivated the audience with their haunting performance.

Comedian Chris Kent was hilarious, and his comedy had a thoughtful, political bite which went down well.

Myles Gaffney, who helped to kick off Make Some Noise Cork four years ago, gave a barnstorming performance worthy of Christy Moore, towel and all. His duet of ‘Keano’ with young Tiernan Kelly was a highlight on an evening of highlights.

The showstopper of the night was the finale, with the Kabin crew and The Lost Gecko delivering a spinetingling cover of Bill Withers’ ‘Lean on Me’.

Joe D’alton, who is a board member and director of Shine a Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness, thanked Cork City Partnership, and the Firkin Crane for all of their help.

“Make Some Noise Cork 2022 was a fantastic success, and as an event it goes from strength to strength,” Mr D’alton said.

“Once again this was a community initiative, and it shows what can be achieved when communities come together.”

Mr D’alton said the purpose of the night was to raise awareness of the supports available and the services which are there for people when they require help.

“As we always say, ‘Talking is a sign of strength, not weakness’,” Mr D’alton said.

Mr McCarthy said the two years of the pandemic had been especially hard on people, with many suffering from loneliness and mental health issues.

“What we saw with Shine a Light and Make Some Noise was a lighthouse in the Firkin Crane, with extremely talented people like the young people at the Kabin blowing the audience away,” said Mr McCarthy.

“What is great too is the way this event has brought local communities together to celebrate local talent, and the talent on display was not just city talent, but national talent.

“We need light and we all need hope,” said Mr McCarthy.

“I think when we came out of the two years of Covid, we felt that everything would go back to normal, but it hasn’t, globally, locally, and I think we need our friends and our social bonds more than ever before.”

Labour councillor John Maher said it had been a fantastic night, one he had found very uplifting despite the seriousness of raising awareness of suicide and mental health.

“The young people from the Kabin were just superb,” said Mr Maher.

Pieta House: 1800 247247. Samaritans: 116 123, or text 087 2609090.