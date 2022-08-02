Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 13:10

Cork butter brand lands spot in final of prestigious food and drink awards

Ór-Real Irish Butter, produced by North Cork Creameries, is one of only two finalists this year in the butter category.
Pictured with Ór-Real Irish Butter at Twohig's Supervalu Kanturk are Mairead Lucey, third-generation farmer, and Pat Sheahan, CEO of North Cork Creameries. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Amy Nolan

A CORK butter brand, which uses the traditional method of slow churning, has been named as a finalist at the prestigious Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards 2022.

North Cork Creameries was established in Kanturk in 1928 and has been producing butter for almost a century.

The farmer-owned independent cooperative now employs more than 100 local people directly as well as supporting some 250 local family farm milk suppliers.

Pat Sheahan, CEO of North Cork Creameries, shared his delight at the news of the award nomination. 

"We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for an Irish Quality Food Award. 

"We’re very proud of Ór-Real Irish Butter, it has only been on the shelves since late 2021 and shopper reaction has been extremely positive, resulting in the product being rolled out to SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide," he said. 

"At North Cork Creameries, we have almost 100 years of experience in turning the finest local milk into the creamiest butter and very little has changed since then. 

"The same farmers have been supplying us for generations, we only use summer milk from local, certified grass-fed cows and the only addition is a pinch of salt," Mr Sheahan added. 

The Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards recognise and celebrate the best in food and drink products available in Ireland across retail, wholesale and food service. 

Each entry is judged by a panel of experts from across the industry and is reviewed on key criteria including taste, flavour, provenance and innovation.

The winners of this year's awards will be announced at a ceremony at the Mansion House in Dublin on September 13. 

