Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 17:31

Water services workers to stage another protest in Cork city tomorrow

Between now and 2026, some 3,200 local authority water services staff will be asked to voluntarily transfer to Irish Water as permanent employees
Water services workers to stage another protest in Cork city tomorrow

Pictured on July 23: A protest march getting underway in Cork city by Cork Water Service Workers to protect their service level agreement. Another protest is set to take place tomorrow. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

WATER services workers in Cork City Council and Cork County Council are set to stage another protest in the city tomorrow afternoon arguing that they are “entitled to a vote” on the planned changes for the future of water services.

Under the Government’s framework for the future of water services, Irish Water is to assume responsibility for all water services.

Between now and 2026, some 3,200 local authority water services staff will be asked to voluntarily transfer to Irish Water as permanent employees.

Those who do not wish to transfer to Irish Water can continue in local authority employment.

However, Irish Water will have responsibility for managing and directing water workers even if they remain in local authority employment.

It is the Government’s ambition that local authorities will no longer have staff working in water services beyond the end of 2026.

After this time, local authorities will no longer be involved in the public water system and staff would be reassigned to suitable vacancies in other areas of council work.

Speaking to The Echo ahead of a protest held by local authority water services workers in the city centre last month John Mullins, a water services worker with Cork City Council, said the framework would see the “premature” ending of an existing service level agreement.

“What this framework effectively means is that all public service water provision will be handed over to Irish Water on January 1, 2023, even though there is a service level agreement in place until 2026,” Mr Mullins said.

'NO SAY'

He claimed that water services workers have had “no say” on the planned changes. 

“Our unions are telling us we’re not getting a vote on it,” he added.

Following on from the protest last month, water services workers are holding another protest outside the offices of their main trade union, SIPTU, on Lapps Quay which is due to commence at 12:30pm. 

“We’re saying that democratically we’re entitled to a vote on this. This affects all our futures,” Mr Mullins said.

In a recent statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government told The Echo the framework “was recently identified through an engagement process facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission” and that it will “enable Irish Water to work in conjunction with local authorities and current water services staff to complete the integration of public water services into its own organisational structure, as envisaged in the Government’s Policy Paper on Water Sector Transformation”.

“Public ownership remains central to the Government's vision for water services as is clear from the Policy Paper and the Framework document," the spokesperson added.

Read More

Water services workers take to streets of Cork 

More in this section

Motorist in Cork caught doing the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday Motorist in Cork caught doing the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday
Man who died after fall from mobility scooter in Cork town named locally Man who died after fall from mobility scooter in Cork town named locally
'A new era for Cork': Major docklands development gets the green light from planners 'A new era for Cork': Major docklands development gets the green light from planners
cork city councilcork county councilirish water
<p>A CGI of the proposed extension of the Granary Theatre. Image via the Design Statement prepared by KOBW Architects. </p>

Cork City Council approves extension of theatre owned by UCC

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more