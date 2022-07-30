MTU releases term dates for start of new academic year

Munster Technological University (MTU) has released its term start dates for the 2022/2023 academic year.

First-year students of full-time undergraduate programmes will return to campus on Monday, September 26.

The later date for first-year students is due to the delayed timetables for the Leaving Certificate results and CAO offers.

All other years will return to their full-time programmes on September 12.

Full-time taught postgraduate programmes and part-time programmes will commence on September 12, while craft apprenticeships will commence on September 19 and MTU CSM conservatoire provision will commence on September 5.

Reading week will commence on Monday, October 31 this year and the final day of lectures for continuing years of full-time undergraduate programmes, taught postgraduate programmes, and part-time taught programmes will be Friday, December 9.

It is anticipated that the end-of-semester examinations will start midway through the week commencing December 12.

Autumn conferrings will this year take place at the Bishopstown campus from November 2 to November 4.