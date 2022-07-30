UCC and Plymouth University join forces for climate research

“Through collaboration, and with the support of our two cities, we will advance the development of our researchers and the essential responses to the global challenges of sustainability and climate change,” she said.
Cork Life
Cork News
Cork Sport
Keep up-to-date with what's coming up in The Echo and on Echolive.ie with our weekly newsletter.
Daily updates
Breaking news
Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork today straight to your inbox
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more