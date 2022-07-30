Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

UCC and Plymouth University join forces for climate research

The partnership will see the universities work together to address climate challenges. 
Pictured following the agreement of a Climate Research Partnership between UCC and the University of Plymouth are: L-R: Dr Jerry Murphy, School of Engineering & Architecture, UCC , Stephen Byrne, Deputy President and Registrar, UCC, Prof Sarah Culloty, Head, College of Science, Engineering and Food Science, UCC, Anthony Payne, Strategic Director for Place, Plymouth City Council, Prof John O'Halloran, President, UCC, Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council, Jerry Roberts, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Enterprise, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Plymouth , Kevin Forshaw, Director of Industrial and Strategic Partnerships, University of Plymouth, Deborah Greaves, Head of School of Engineering, Computing and Mathematics and Director of the Offshore Renewable Energy Supergen, University of Plymouth, Paul Moynihan, Director of Corporate Affairs & International Relations, Cork City Council, Alex Nimmo Smith, Deputy Director of the Marine Institute, University of Plymouth (Image: Provision).

Ellen O'Regan

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK has formed a climate research partnership with the University of Plymouth, to “work together to address some of the critical climate and sustainability challenges facing our planet”.

The partnership will build on both universities’ reputations for world-leading marine and sustainability research and teaching, and will be dedicated to building resilient coastal communities, assisting economic sectors with energy transitions and developing opportunities in the blue economy.

As the first initiative under the agreement between UCC and Plymouth, inspired by last year’s COP26 summit, early career researchers will be funded to conduct climate research at both universities. These researchers will be jointly supervised by academic staff from both institutions, to benefit from the combined expertise of the two universities.

Commenting on the partnership, President of UCC, Professor John O’Halloran emphasised that climate change is a “global emergency”.

“The collaboration aims to address key climate challenges and opportunities of our time while inspiring and nurturing the next generation of innovative and pioneering researchers,” he said.

Professor Sarah Culloty, Head of College, Science, Engineering and Food Science at UCC, expressed her delight at the “historic” partnership.

“We can only rise to the challenges presented by the climate crisis through global co-operation. This collaboration will enable a new generation of researchers to tackle climate change through a unique doctoral programme that will strengthen both our institutions and benefit the planet,” she said.

Professor Judith Petts CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Plymouth and lead of Universities UK’s Climate Task and Finish Group, said the strategic partnership will capitalise on both institutions’ complementary research, and innovation strengths and assets.

“Through collaboration, and with the support of our two cities, we will advance the development of our researchers and the essential responses to the global challenges of sustainability and climate change,” she said.

Cork's Don O'Leary to be bestowed with 2022 Spirit of Mother Jones Award

