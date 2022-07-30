UCC and Plymouth University join forces for climate research

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK has formed a climate research partnership with the University of Plymouth, to “work together to address some of the critical climate and sustainability challenges facing our planet”.

The partnership will build on both universities’ reputations for world-leading marine and sustainability research and teaching, and will be dedicated to building resilient coastal communities, assisting economic sectors with energy transitions and developing opportunities in the blue economy.

As the first initiative under the agreement between UCC and Plymouth, inspired by last year’s COP26 summit, early career researchers will be funded to conduct climate research at both universities. These researchers will be jointly supervised by academic staff from both institutions, to benefit from the combined expertise of the two universities.

Commenting on the partnership, President of UCC, Professor John O’Halloran emphasised that climate change is a “global emergency”.

“The collaboration aims to address key climate challenges and opportunities of our time while inspiring and nurturing the next generation of innovative and pioneering researchers,” he said.

Professor Sarah Culloty, Head of College, Science, Engineering and Food Science at UCC, expressed her delight at the “historic” partnership.

“We can only rise to the challenges presented by the climate crisis through global co-operation. This collaboration will enable a new generation of researchers to tackle climate change through a unique doctoral programme that will strengthen both our institutions and benefit the planet,” she said.

Professor Judith Petts CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Plymouth and lead of Universities UK’s Climate Task and Finish Group, said the strategic partnership will capitalise on both institutions’ complementary research, and innovation strengths and assets.

“Through collaboration, and with the support of our two cities, we will advance the development of our researchers and the essential responses to the global challenges of sustainability and climate change,” she said.