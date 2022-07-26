Cork's Don O'Leary to be bestowed with 2022 Spirit of Mother Jones Award

Don O’Leary of the Cork Life Centre is to be bestowed with the 2022 Spirit of Mother Jones Award.

The award is named in honour of Cork-born Mary Harris, known around the world as Mother Jones, and recognises Mr O’Leary’s “courage and determination to ensure that children and young people are not left behind by the Irish education system”.

The award will be presented to Mr O’Leary at a special ceremony at the Spirit of Mother Jones Festival in Cork this Saturday.

Announcing the details, Jim Nolan on behalf of the Cork Mother Jones Committee, said that the accolade is being awarded to Don O’Leary for his work and commitment to provide an alternative learning environment to many young people who are outside the mainstream education system.

“Don has shown by his example and dedication to the young people how they can make progress within a different system which places them at the very core attempts to meet their unique needs and requirements,” he said.

Mr Nolan said that for several decades Don O’Leary “has been a passionate advocate of human rights in Ireland and across the world and has an extraordinary dedication to furthering the rights of children.”

He added: “His efforts resonate with fellow Cork woman Mother Jones in her desire to remove children from servitude in the mills, mines and factories of America and ensure they receive an education over a century ago.

“He has worked towards ensuring that no young person is left behind in the mainstream education system and his dedication, vision and hard work along with that of staff and dozens of volunteers at the Cork Life Centre are creating a real opportunity for many young people to progress in a positive and fulfilling journey through an education system which works for them.

“His practical and inclusive approach to embracing young people in their diversity and in the fostering of their individual unique abilities makes Don and the Cork Life Centre a worthy recipient of the Spirit of Mother Jones award for 2022.”

Previous recipients of the award include Fr Peter McVerry; Mary Manning (on behalf of the Dunnes Stores workers); and Catherine Coffey O’Brien, Ann O’Gorman & Maureen Considine (for Cork Survivors & Supporters Alliance) .