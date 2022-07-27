Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 18:29

Tenders invited for M20 archaeological services

Interested parties are being invited to submit tenders before August 12.
In March, details of the preferred transport solution for the N/M 20 Cork to Limerick project were published with a multi-modal transport project, including active travel infrastructure for walking and cycling, improvements to public transport, new and improved safe road infrastructure and environmental integration for communities along the N20 transport corridor between Cork and Limerick, proposed.

Mary Corcoran

PLANS for the proposed N/M20 Cork to Limerick Project are progressing with tenders being invited for archaeological services for the project.

At the time, the project team advised that the preferred road-based option broadly follows the previous 2010 M20 Cork-Limerick scheme with bypasses of Mallow, New Twopothouse, Buttevant, Charleville and Banogue to remove strategic traffic and heavy goods vehicles from these communities.

They also recommended the development of a ‘no change’ additional hourly rail service between the Cork and Kerry via Limerick Junction, reducing intercity rail journey times by over 20 minutes between Cork and Limerick.

The team also said the project will also deliver 80 kilometres of active travel (walking and cycle) infrastructure, connecting together the communities of Cork, Blarney, Grenagh, Rathduff, Mallow, New Twopothouse, Buttevant, Charleville, Bruree, Banogue, Croom, Patrickswell and Limerick.

Since then, a number of surveys and site visits have been organised on the preferred route looking for example at environmental issues, such as recording the diversity of mammals (including bats) and birds on the route.

