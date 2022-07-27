Six additional Covid deaths for Cork in a fortnight

MORE than 3,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Cork in the two weeks to July 19.

According to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 3,011 cases —confirmed by PCR test — were reported in the 14-day period, in the city and county.

The actual number of cases of the virus is likely to be much higher, given current guidance around testing, and the fact that the figures do not include cases detected by antigen test.

Of the 3,011 cases reported, the majority were in people aged from 25 to 44-years-old, amounting to 1,201 cases.

Some 908 cases occurred in people aged from 45 to 64 years. There were 469 cases among people aged 65 years and older, 268 cases appeared in people aged 15 to 24, and there were 165 cases in children aged from 0 to 14 years.

Six deaths caused by Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the same period, bringing the overall number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic to 684.

Nationally, 24,967 Covid-19 cases were reported in the same two-week period to July 19.

The median age of those infected was 43 years.

Thirty-five Covid deaths were reported around the country, and the median age of those who died was 83 years.