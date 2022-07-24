Covid-19: Almost 20 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry region last week

Almost 20 outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported in the Cork and Kerry region last week.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that 94 Covid-19 outbreaks were notified nationally in key settings in the week to July 16, 2022, a decrease of 22 outbreaks on the number reported in the previous week.

Of the outbreaks notified there were 25 outbreaks associated with acute hospitals, 39 associated with nursing homes, and three outbreaks associated with community hospital/long-stay units.

Eighteen were associated with residential institutions, four outbreaks were associated with other healthcare services, one outbreak associated with schools was notified and four outbreaks associated with other settings were notified - three associated with travel and one associated with other recreation activities.

Seventeen of the outbreaks notified were in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry.

Of these, seven were in residential institutions, four in nursing homes, two in community hospital/long stay units, one in a hospital setting and three in other settings.