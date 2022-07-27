Allow expansion of flights to Cork to ease burden on Dublin Airport, industry boss says

The Cork-based boss of the Irish Travel Agents Association is calling on the daa - which operates and manages Cork and Dublin Airports - to “share the love” and allow the expansion of flights to Cork and other regional airports, to meet the pent-up demand amongst holidaymakers.
Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA and founder of Dawson Travel in Cork, is calling on the government to put a limit on the flight capacity of Dublin Airport, and spread the load of heavily booked flights to other regional airports.
“Flights are very, very heavily booked at the moment…The pent-up demand we've been all talking about since the impact of Covid certainly came through. Cork and other regional airports will need to expand in 2023, and the daa will have to look at spreading the love, because we can’t have 85% of the flying capacity in one airport for all sorts of reasons - never mind delays and whatnot, but also for economic reasons,” he said.
However, Kevin Cullinane, daa Group Head of Communications, said it is “not as simple” as transferring business from Dublin Airport to Cork Airport.