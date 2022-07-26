‘Companies couldn’t care less about elderly’: Outrage in Cork following increased charges for landlines

“A LOT of companies couldn’t care less about the elderly,” said 74-year-old Cork city woman Margaret Coughlan following Eir’s recent announcement that fixed line charge bills will increase by €5 a month from August 1 this year.

Ms Coughlan, who lives in Glenthorn, Dublin Hill, said she rarely uses the landline but requires a fixed line for her personal alarm system in the event of an emergency.

“My alarm is attached to the landline, so I have the expense of the telephone and the alarm system. I have an alarm in case I fall or get in any trouble. This gets in touch with my son or daughter. My current package is going up €5 every month whether I like it or not. It is also due to increase every April due to the Consumer Price Index Rate. It is a big jump every month,” she said.

“The elderly are being kicked aside all the time,” said Ms Coughlan in relation to the way Eir wants customers to receive and pay their bills.

“If you want your bill posted out to you this will cost an extra €5.99 or €5.95 per paper bill. It is an absolute disgrace and 100% discrimination. It will be free via email, but I don’t want email. They are taking the choice away from people.

“I have no problems paying my bill. I want to pay my bill, the same way I always pay it. I pay my bill into the Credit Union, but If I wanted to set up a direct debit which I don’t use, they are charging €18.45 for a late fee and the bank will also charge for a late fee. They are putting obstacles in our way. Most of us have the landline for the alarm or to check in with people to see if they are all right,” she added.

FREE LANDLINE CALL

Ms Coughlan said the free landline should be offered to all people over the age of 70.

“You are talking about €270 plus a year for a phoneline and only need it because of the alarm. If I was to do away with the landline this is where the danger is especially if you needed a doctor. They should offer a free landline to people over the age of 70.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould called on Eir to reverse their decision to increase fixed line charges annually by the Consumer Price Index Rate plus 3%.

“We know that the majority of those using fixed lines are either people who are elderly or living in rural areas. These aren’t luxuries, they are necessities. While €5 a month may not seem huge, for people living on the breadline it is and to expect those increases annually will have a huge impact on household bills of some of the most vulnerable. Eir should reverse this decision,” he said.

Deputy Gould said he has great sympathy for Ms Coughlan who needs the landline for the personal alarm system.

“We know that the numbers of those who have landlines is decreasing but the reality is that those who still have them need them. Pensioners were given €5 a week in the Budget. How can Eir justify forcing pensioners and other vulnerable users to fork out more for vital services?”

EIR STATEMENT

A spokesperson for Eir said: “A price increase is being implemented for fixed voice, broadband, TV and mobile products; this will take effect from August 2022. Eir consistently reviews all plans to ensure it remains competitive whilst continuing its significant investment programme.

Current customers will see a €5 increase implemented to their bills per month from August 2022. All customers are being notified in writing and those impacted will have the option to opt-out of their contract at no additional charge.”

The spokesperson also said they have a dedicated phone line for customers aged 65 and over that can be reached on 1800 252 252, from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.